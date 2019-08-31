Cycling > Tour of Almaty

VIDEO - Tour of Almaty: Danelo Celano snatches win in Kazakhstan

Tour of Almaty: Danelo Celano snatches win in Kazakhstan
8 views | 02:57
Eurosport

4 hours agoUpdated Just now

Eurosport Player One Year Pass for just £39.99
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Stage highlights
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos