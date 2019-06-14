VIDEO - Tour of Britain, Stage 4: Kasia Niewiadoma clinches victory
Cycling
Van Aert doubles up with stunning sprint victory643 views • 21 hours ago
Watch the winning run of Van Aert in Stage 4376 views • 12/06/2019 at 17:43
'I didn't know it was possible to win on this level!' - Van Aert reacts to stunning TT win275 views • 12/06/2019 at 17:45
Sam Bennett confirms he will not be riding the Tour de France after stage win in Dauphine842 views • 11/06/2019 at 17:25
Watch Sam Bennett storm to sprint win in Stage 3 of the Criterium du Dauphiné340 views • 11/06/2019 at 17:15
Yates a bit surprised to find himself in yellow316 views • 12/06/2019 at 17:48
Team Ineos boss Dave Brailsford explains how Chris Froome crashed7,847 views • Yesterday at 09:55
Brilliant Remco Evenepoel wins Stage 2 in Belgium340 views • 23 hours ago
Campenaerts crashes attempting to stick to Evenepoel's wheel111 views • 23 hours ago
