VIDEO - Caleb Ewan wins sprint on Tour of Britain Stage 1
Cycling
Van Baarle takes Stage 8 win, Fuglsang clinches title1,029 views • Yesterday at 17:31
Stage 8 winner Van Baarle: Team Ineos pulled through after Froome crash409 views • Yesterday at 17:48
Deignan wins overall title as Pieters takes final stage151 views • Yesterday at 16:15
Wout Poels snatches victory on saturated stage seven1,243 views • 15/06/2019 at 19:38
Evenepoel secures overall victory despite crashing close to finish495 views • Yesterday at 16:06
Poels dedicates stage seven victory to injured Froome485 views • 15/06/2019 at 19:35
Julian Alaphilippe: I am always hungry130 views • 14/06/2019 at 17:54
Wouter Wippert sprints to Stage 5 victory in Hungary136 views • Yesterday at 16:09
Julian Alaphilippe claims 10th win of season with Stage 6 win628 views • 14/06/2019 at 17:54
