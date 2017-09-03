Cycling > Tour of Britain

VIDEO - Caleb Ewan wins sprint on Tour of Britain Stage 1

Ewan wins sprint on Tour of Britain Stage 1
136 views | 01:41
Eurosport

03/09/2017 at 19:53Updated Just now

Australian Caleb Ewan clinched a narrow victory on stage one of the Tour of Britain on Sunday, edging out Edvald Boasson Hagen and Elia Viviani in a photo-finish in Kelso.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos