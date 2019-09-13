Van der Poel powers away from Trentin to win Stage 7

VIDEO - Cycling news - Mathieu van der Poel powers away from Matteo Trentin to win Stage 7
See moreSee less
Cycling
Were Movistar right to attack after Roglic crash?2,366 views • Just now
‘Time to celebrate!’ - Cavagna chalks up maiden Grand Tour win22 views • Just now
‘He has elevated cycling’ - Wiggins on Brailsford36 views • Just now
'A young man with a big future!' - Higuita takes glory on Stage 18724 views • 23 hours ago
Highlights - More drama at La Vuelta as Roglic tightens grip on red1,724 views • 15 hours ago
Van der Poel powers away from Trentin to win Stage 7116 views • Just now
Van der Poel delighted after 'really good day'25 views • Just now
It's emotional for everyone! - The Breakaway on how big that win is for EF Education First360 views • 23 hours ago
Higuita - I had to go get the victory for the team!204 views • 23 hours ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Were Movistar right to attack after Roglic crash?
‘Time to celebrate!’ - Cavagna chalks up maiden Grand Tour win
‘He has elevated cycling’ - Wiggins on Brailsford
'A young man with a big future!' - Higuita takes glory on Stage 18
Highlights - More drama at La Vuelta as Roglic tightens grip on red
Highlights - Argentina down France to reach final