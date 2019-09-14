Van Der Poel sprints to victory on Stage 8 to seal GC triumph at Tour of Britain

Cycling > Tour of Britain Cycling video - Mathieu Van Der Poel sprints to victory on Stage 8 to seal GC triumph at Tour of Bri

91 views | 04:20

Eurosport 7 minutes agoUpdated Just now 0

0

Watch the finsh of Stage 8, the final stage of the 2019 Tour of Britain, as Mathieu van der Poel underlined his dominance.