VIDEO - Mathieu van der Poel's audacious attack pays off as Dutchman wins Tour of Britain Stage 4

Eurosport

4 hours agoUpdated Just now

Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel claimed victory on the fourth stage of the Tour of Britain with an audacious attack 300 metres from the line in Kendal on Tuesday.
