Cycling > Tour of Britain

VIDEO - Tour of Britain - Edoardo Affini wins individual time trial, Mathieu van der Poel takes overall lead

Affini wins individual time trial, Van der Poel takes overall lead
49 views | 01:47
Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated 25 minutes ago

Edoardo Affini wins the individual time trial while Mathieu van der Poel takes the overall lead at the 2019 Tour of Britain.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos