Cycling > Tour of Britain

Tour of Britain: Gamble paid off, says Mathieu Van der Poel after winning Stage 4 with big attack

Gamble paid off, says Van der Poel after winning Stage 4 with big attack
Eurosport

4 hours ago

Mathieu van der Poel claimed victory on the fourth stage of the Tour of Britain with an audacious attack 300 metres from the line in Kendal on Tuesday.
