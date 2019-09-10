Gamble paid off, says Van der Poel after winning Stage 4 with big attack

Cycling > Tour of Britain VIDEO - Tour of Britain: Gamble paid off, says Mathieu Van der Poel after winning Stage 4 with big attack

3 views | 01:01

Eurosport 4 hours agoUpdated Just now 0

0

Mathieu van der Poel claimed victory on the fourth stage of the Tour of Britain with an audacious attack 300 metres from the line in Kendal on Tuesday.