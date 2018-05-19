Cycling > Tour of California

VIDEO - Team Sky's Bernal takes Stage 6 of Tour of California

Team Sky's Bernal takes Stage 6 of Tour of California
385 views | 02:21
Eurosport

19/05/2018 at 09:30Updated 30 minutes ago

Watch uninterrupted, ad-free live coverage of the Giro d'Italia on Eurosport.co.uk
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of The Bradley Wiggins Show
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos