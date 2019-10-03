Cycling > CRO Race

Yevgeniy Gidich sprints to victory on CRO race
Yevgeniy Gidich took victory for Astana at the end of a weather-affected third stage of the CRO Race 19 to leap from fourth to first in the standings.
