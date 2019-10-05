VIDEO - Stage 5 Highlights: Yates dominates to take CRO Race lead
See moreSee less
Cycling
Stage 5 Highlights: Yates dominates to take CRO Race lead34 views • Just now
Yevgeniy Gidich sprints to victory on CRO race263 views • 03/10/2019 at 19:18
'Back to winning ways!' - Adam Yates soloes to Stage 5 win and GC lead119 views • 30 minutes ago
WATCH - Idiot causes ridiculous crash after line on Stage 25,113 views • 02/10/2019 at 17:58
Grosu delighted to repeat with 'special' stage win152 views • 02/10/2019 at 18:00
Grosu takes superb Stage 2 win in Croatia620 views • 02/10/2019 at 17:54
Thrilling three-man photo finish in Cro Race Stage 1831 views • 01/10/2019 at 18:18
Brad’s Hall of Fame - Wiggins predicts a big 2020 for Froome and two newbies696 views • 02/10/2019 at 10:40
‘A bit cray’ – Weather causes havoc as Mads Pedersen claims dramatic win2,920 views • 02/10/2019 at 10:39
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Euro Papers: Son's agent sparks exit talk with transfer revelation
Barca plan move for 'new Iniesta' - Euro Papers
WATCH - Katarina Johnson-Thompson becomes champion of the world
Johnson-Thompson pinpoints confidence and lack of injuries as key factors
Euro Papers: Liverpool join Arsenal in race to sign 18-year-old Salzburg midfielder
Yevgeniy Gidich sprints to victory on CRO race