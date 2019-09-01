VIDEO - Sonny Colbrelli wins brutal sprint at Tour of Germany
See moreSee less
Cycling
The Breakaway - Stage reaction and a look ahead to daunting Andorra climbs1,418 views • Yesterday at 21:50
Watch the stunning finish to Stage 8 in pouring rain556 views • Yesterday at 17:57
Highlights - Climate chaos at La Vuelta as torrential rain leads to change of race lead1,712 views • Yesterday at 18:58
The Breakaway – Were Movistar’s team orders justified?1,048 views • 3 hours ago
Pogacar triumphs in Andorran mountains, Quintana takes red1,149 views • 4 hours ago
Tadej Pogacar solos to glory in La Vuelta450 views • 5 hours ago
Highlights of Stage 7 as four race favourites tear it up on final climb1,959 views • 30/08/2019 at 19:02
Arndt - This is one of the best days of my career, it's unbelievable42 views • Yesterday at 17:57
Sonny Colbrelli wins brutal sprint at Tour of Germany3 views • Just now
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
The Breakaway - Stage reaction and a look ahead to daunting Andorra climbs
Watch the stunning finish to Stage 8 in pouring rain
'Here we go!' - Giannis doing Giannis things as Greece win opener
Top 5 Plays from Day 2 - Giannis and Donovan Mitchell wow fans in Beijing
United States too strong for Czechs as World Cup defence begins
Highlights - Climate chaos at La Vuelta as torrential rain leads to change of race lead