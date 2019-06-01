Cycling > Tour of Norway VIDEO - Tour of Norway - Alexander Kristoff: I was sick, but now I'm much better!

12 views | 01:56

Eurosport 30 minutes agoUpdated 18 minutes ago 0

0

Stage 5 winner and new race leader, Alexander Kristoff, talks about his win over rival Edvald Boasson Hagen, the importance of racing in Norway over Giro and Tour de France preparations …