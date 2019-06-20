Cycling > Tour of Slovenia

VIDEO - Luka Mezgec pounces to claim Stage 2

Luka Mezgec pounces to claim Stage 2
view | 03:02
Eurosport

6 hours agoUpdated 12 minutes ago

The Tour of Slovenia is LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player. Eurosport Player One Year Pass for just £39.99
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos