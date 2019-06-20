VIDEO - Luka Mezgec pounces to claim Stage 2
Cycling
Luka Mezgec pounces to claim Stage 2view • 12 minutes ago
Thomas crashes in Tour de Suisse, is helped into ambulanceview • 18/06/2019 at 22:37
Van Baarle takes Stage 8 win, Fuglsang clinches title1,073 views • 16/06/2019 at 17:31
Stage 8 winner Van Baarle: Team Ineos pulled through after Froome crash432 views • 16/06/2019 at 17:48
Deignan wins overall title as Pieters takes final stage165 views • 16/06/2019 at 16:15
Wout Poels snatches victory on saturated stage seven1,247 views • 15/06/2019 at 19:38
Evenepoel secures overall victory despite crashing close to finish519 views • 16/06/2019 at 16:06
Poels dedicates stage seven victory to injured Froome487 views • 15/06/2019 at 19:35
Julian Alaphilippe: I am always hungry130 views • 14/06/2019 at 17:54
