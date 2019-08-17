Cycling > Tour of Utah

VIDEO - Cycling news - Hayden McCormick celebrates victory too early at Tour of Utah

Hayden McCormick celebrates victory too early at Tour of Utah
85 views | 01:00
Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated Just now

Hayden McCormick celebrated victory too early on Stage 4 of the Tour of Utah.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos