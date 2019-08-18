Cycling > Tour of Utah

VIDEO - Cycling news - Lachlan Morton beats Hayden McCormick in dramatic finish

Morton beats McCormick in dramatic finish
17 views | 02:49
Eurosport

2 hours agoUpdated Just now

Eurosport Player One Year Pass for just £39.99
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos