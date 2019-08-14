VIDEO - Cycling news - Umberto Marengo takes Stage 1 in Utah
See moreSee less
Cycling
Bennett doubles with Stage 2 victory347 views • 1 hour ago
Marengo takes Stage 1 in Utah13 views • 29 minutes ago
Bennett 'can't believe it' after second stage win in a row101 views • 20 hours ago
Pieters wins European Road Championship title to delight Dutch fans1,338 views • 12/08/2019 at 18:38
Elia Viviani: Tactics were rendered irrelevant218 views • 12/08/2019 at 18:38
Viviani defends Italy’s European title with perfectly-timed move2,813 views • 12/08/2019 at 18:38
'Style of a champion' - Mohoric takes Stage 7 as Sivakov wins Tour of Poland2,696 views • 12/08/2019 at 18:38
Paternoster wins U23 women's road race at Euro Champs437 views • 12/08/2019 at 18:38
'Gone but never forgotten' - Emotional tribute to Bjorg Lambrecht on Stage 4 finish line4,501 views • 12/08/2019 at 18:38
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Barcelona unleash special agents to sign Neymar - Euro Papers
‘Football is the same’ – Female referee Stephanie Frappart on Super Cup role
Murray: I couldn't take a US Open wildcard right now
Bennett doubles with Stage 2 victory
Federer: I'm very happy for Murray, I hope returns to his old strength
Sadio Mane: I haven’t had a proper holiday in seven years!