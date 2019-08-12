Cycling > Tour of Utah

VIDEO - James Piccoli wins the Prologue of the Tour of Utah

James Piccoli wins the Prologue of the Tour of Utah
2 views | 01:32
Eurosport

5 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Canada's James Piccoli pulled off a surprise win in the Prologue of the Tour of Utah, winning the time trial by five seconds over Lawson Craddock.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos