'All the big names are here!' - Ackermann delighted to take victory ahead of rivals

VIDEO - 'All the big names are here!' - Pascal Ackermann delighted to take victory ahead of rivals
See moreSee less
Cycling
Pascal Ackermann wins chaotic sprint to take opening stage62 views • 22 minutes ago
"A great feeling!" - Chris Froome excited to be back in the peloton174 views • 5 hours ago
'All the big names are here!' - Ackermann delighted to take victory ahead of rivals12 views • 21 minutes ago
'A race is a race and a sprint is a sprint' - Cavendish not worried about competition54 views • 5 hours ago
Remco Evenepoel: I hope tomorrow will be my day24 views • 14 hours ago
Haig outsprints Landa and Fuglsang to claim second pro win68 views • 19 hours ago
Haig powers past Fuglsang and Landa to seal Stage 4 win104 views • 19 hours ago
Miguel Angel Lopez claims summit win, Remco Evenepoel in pole position ahead of ITT95 views • 16 hours ago
Jakob Fuglsang wins Stage 3 after Dylan Teuns mistake, retains overall lead102 views • 21/02/2020 at 23:39
More videos
New club enters the race to sign Paul Pogba - Euro Papers
'Phenomenal!' - Sensational Roeiseland wins astonishing fifth gold
Pascal Ackermann wins chaotic sprint to take opening stage
"A great feeling!" - Chris Froome excited to be back in the peloton
Day 3 Highlights: Big names tumble out in the Shoot Out
Brilliant Brignone takes Alpine Combined victory