Cycling video - Britain's Adam Yates wins Stage 3 in style to take control of UAE Tour
See moreSee less
Cycling
Adam Yates wins Stage 3 in style to take control of UAE Tour157 views • 16 minutes ago
Froome: 'I’ve got a long way to go until I’m winning again'237 views • 3 hours ago
Recovering Froome gets dropped on Stage 2 of UAE Tour4,778 views • 23 hours ago
'Worrying' situation with coronavirus ahead of key Italian races - Vegni416 views • 21 hours ago
Ewan storms to victory on Stage 2 of UAE Tour744 views • 22 hours ago
Highlights: Ackermann leads home stellar sprinting cast in Dubai199 views • 23/02/2020 at 19:33
Pascal Ackermann wins chaotic sprint to take opening stage197 views • 23/02/2020 at 18:27
"A great feeling!" - Chris Froome excited to be back in the peloton515 views • 23/02/2020 at 09:43
Ewan powers to Stage 2 win and overall lead in UAE148 views • 19 hours ago
More videos
Liverpool circle as Werner’s small release clause leaked – Euro Papers
Froome: 'I’ve got a long way to go until I’m winning again'
'Liverpool v Real Madrid and Barcelona for Lille striker' - Euro Papers
Recovering Froome gets dropped on Stage 2 of UAE Tour
'It's so special' - Klopp on Liverpool's winning streak
'Worrying' situation with coronavirus ahead of key Italian races - Vegni