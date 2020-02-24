Cycling > UAE Tour

Cycling video - Recovering Chris Froome gets dropped on Stage 2 of UAE Tour

Recovering Froome gets dropped on Stage 2 of UAE Tour
719 views | 01:07
Eurosport

Just now

Britain's Chris Froome gets dropped on Stage 2 of the UAE Tour as he continues his recovery from injury at the race. Watch LIVE on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
More videos