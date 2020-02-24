Recovering Froome gets dropped on Stage 2 of UAE Tour

Cycling video - Recovering Chris Froome gets dropped on Stage 2 of UAE Tour
Cycling
Recovering Froome gets dropped on Stage 2 of UAE Tour719 views • Just now
Ewan storms to victory on Stage 2 of UAE Tour219 views • 41 minutes ago
Highlights: Ackermann leads home stellar sprinting cast in Dubai169 views • 19 hours ago
Pascal Ackermann wins chaotic sprint to take opening stage188 views • 21 hours ago
"A great feeling!" - Chris Froome excited to be back in the peloton463 views • Yesterday at 09:43
Highlights: Evenepoel sets course record on ITT to take Algarve title222 views • 20 hours ago
'All the big names are here!' - Ackermann delighted to take victory ahead of rivals62 views • Yesterday at 14:08
Fuglsang takes Ruta del Sol glory, Teuns wins ITT98 views • 21 hours ago
'A race is a race and a sprint is a sprint' - Cavendish not worried about competition107 views • Yesterday at 09:46
