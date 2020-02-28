Race leader Yates reacts after Stage 5

Cycling
Highlights: Pogacar wins Stage 5 of UAE Tour before race cancelled31 views • 1 hour ago
'Oh dear!' - Lutsenko celebrates too soon, Pogacar steals win3,246 views • 22 hours ago
Race leader Yates reacts after Stage 5view • Just now
Olympic Throwback: Chris Hoy wins record sixth gold medal55 views • 18 hours ago
Stage Four Highlights: Yates stays in lead as Groenewegen wins sprint89 views • 26/02/2020 at 18:52
Pogacar: 'I threw my bike on the line'261 views • 22 hours ago
Stage 3 highlights: Adam Yates takes first win outside Europe at UAE Tour148 views • 26/02/2020 at 09:37
Dylan Groenewegen: This one is really nice because all the sprinters are here60 views • 26/02/2020 at 14:17
‘It is Groenewegen all the way!’ – Groenewegen powers to Stage 4 triumph206 views • 26/02/2020 at 14:14
More videos
Highlights: Pogacar wins Stage 5 of UAE Tour before race cancelled
USA beat GB in women's Team Pursuit final
Denmark smash world record to win men's Team Pursuit
Buchli takes a heavy fall in men's Keirin Finals
WATCH - Europa League last-16 draw LIVE: Who will Wolves, Rangers & Manchester United get?
'Oh dear!' - Lutsenko celebrates too soon, Pogacar steals win