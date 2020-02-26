Cycling > UAE Tour

VIDEO - Stage 3 highlights: Adam Yates takes first win outside Europe at UAE Tour

Stage 3 highlights: Adam Yates takes first win outside Europe at UAE Tour
view | 04:08
Eurosport

54 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Adam Yates puts on a clinic to secure his first win outside Europe on Stage 3 of the UAE Tour. Watch LIVE on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
More videos