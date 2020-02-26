Stage Four Highlights: Yates stays in lead as Groenewegen wins sprint

VIDEO - Stage Four Highlights: Adam Yates stays in lead as Dylan Groenewegen wins sprint
Stage Four Highlights: Yates stays in lead as Groenewegen wins sprint2 views • Just now
Stage 3 highlights: Adam Yates takes first win outside Europe at UAE Tour110 views • 8 hours ago
Dylan Groenewegen: This one is really nice because all the sprinters are here35 views • 4 hours ago
‘It is Groenewegen all the way!’ – Groenewegen powers to Stage 4 triumph105 views • 4 hours ago
Adam Yates wins Stage 3 in style to take control of UAE Tour717 views • Yesterday at 13:55
Bennett on UAE Stage 4 finish: It is going to be a long 500 metres14 views • 5 hours ago
Froome: 'I’ve got a long way to go until I’m winning again'1,130 views • Yesterday at 10:43
Recovering Froome gets dropped on Stage 2 of UAE Tour5,880 views • 24/02/2020 at 15:26
'Worrying' situation with coronavirus ahead of key Italian races - Vegni563 views • 24/02/2020 at 16:42
