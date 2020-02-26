Cycling > UAE Tour

VIDEO - Stage Four Highlights: Adam Yates stays in lead as Dylan Groenewegen wins sprint

Stage Four Highlights: Yates stays in lead as Groenewegen wins sprint
2 views | 03:33
Eurosport

20 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Eurosport Player One Year Pass for just £39.99
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
More videos