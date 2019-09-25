Highlights: Dennis still the time-trial master as young pretender Evenepoel clinches silver

VIDEO - UCI World Championships: Rohan Dennis wins men's Elite Individual Time Trial
See moreSee less
Cycling
Devastating Dennis blitzes field to defend ITT world title in style161 views • 27 minutes ago
The marginal gains of Time Trialling: Wiggins on little changes that make a big difference259 views • 7 hours ago
'I'm still here to win' - Dennis revels in perfect day in ITT after 'tough year'17 views • Just now
Highlights: Dennis still the time-trial master as young pretender Evenepoel clinches silver45 views • Just now
Campenaerts tackles hill on foot after needing second bike change in ITT114 views • Just now
WATCH - Dygert's sensational ride to take the world title946 views • 23 hours ago
Dygert - The whole year has been building up to this308 views • 21 hours ago
Men’s ITT: The route55 views • 4 hours ago
Price-Pejtersen crashes and splashes into giant puddle during time trial11,536 views • Yesterday at 13:29
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Devastating Dennis blitzes field to defend ITT world title in style
Euro Papers: Man Utd rival Juventus for ‘new Pirlo’
The marginal gains of Time Trialling: Wiggins on little changes that make a big difference
'I'm still here to win' - Dennis revels in perfect day in ITT after 'tough year'
Campenaerts tackles hill on foot after needing second bike change in ITT
WATCH - Dygert's sensational ride to take the world title