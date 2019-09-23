Cycling

VIDEO - UCI World Championships: Tiberi wins junior ITT thrilller as team-mate Piccolo falls short

Highlights: Italian Tiberi wins junior ITT thrilller as team-mate Piccolo falls short
10 views | 01:59
Eurosport

57 minutes agoUpdated 31 minutes ago

Antonio Tiberi overcame an early bike change to stun the field and win the men’s junior time trial at the UCI Road World Championships.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos