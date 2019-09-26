Cycling

UCI World Championships video - Quinn Simmons hails 'a perfect day for America'

Champion Simmons hails 'perfect day for America' after gold and bronze for USA
1 hour agoUpdated 23 minutes ago

Quinn Simmons conquered the Yorkshire rain to secure a superb solo victory and claim the junior road race title at the UCI Road World Championships on Thursday.
