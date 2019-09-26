Cycling

UCI World Championships video - Quinn Simmons solos to victory in men Junior Road Race

Simmons solos to victory ahead of thrilling four-way battle for bronze
Quinn Simmons conquered the Yorkshire rain to secure a superb solo victory and claim the junior road race title at the UCI Road World Championships on Thursday.
