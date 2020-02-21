VIDEO - Cees Bol holds on to seal Stage 3 success
See moreSee less
Cycling
Jakobsen beats out Viviani in 'unbelievable' sprint542 views • 19/02/2020 at 18:43
The hype is real: Sensational Remco Evenepoel powers to stage win907 views • Yesterday at 20:13
Bol holds on to seal Stage 3 successview • Just now
Evenepoel explains the tactics behind his stage victory in Algarve523 views • Yesterday at 20:39
Cees Bol powers to Volta ao Algarve Stage 3 win29 views • 2 hours ago
Cees Bol: Today we really nailed it7 views • 2 hours ago
Fuglsang wins Stage 3 after Teuns mistake, retains overall lead145 views • 4 hours ago
Jakobsen: I like the finish in Lagos!113 views • 19/02/2020 at 18:45
Thomas: I’ve had a good winter42 views • 19/02/2020 at 16:51
More videos
Ramsey the key to Pogba's Juve return - Euro Papers
Juventus eye Pogba alternative - Euro Papers
'Sensational skiing!' - Lara Gut-Behrami crushes rivals in Crans Montana
Arsenal’s ‘top target’ available for €40m this summer - Euro Papers
Alexander Butko stars in latest best of from Champions League
Amine Amiri forgets the rules…twice