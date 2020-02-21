Cycling > Volta ao Algarve

VIDEO - Cees Bol holds on to seal Stage 3 success

Bol holds on to seal Stage 3 success
view | 03:23
Eurosport

3 hours agoUpdated Just now

Cees Bol timed his move to perfection during Stage 3 of the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 to seal a first win of the season and perhaps the most impressive of his nascent career.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
More videos