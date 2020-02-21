Cycling > Volta ao Algarve

VIDEO - Cees Bol powers to Volta ao Algarve Stage 3 win

Volta ao Algarve Stage 3




Cees Bol (Sunweb) beat Sacha Modolo (Alpecin-Fenix) and Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) to the line in a bunch sprint at Volta ao Algarve. Remco Evenepoel retained the overall lead.
