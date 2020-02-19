Cycling > Volta ao Algarve

Cycling video - Geraint Thomas: I’ve had a good winter

Thomas: I’ve had a good winter
3 views | 01:01
Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated 19 minutes ago

Geraint Thomas is looking forward to a good test at the Tour of the Algarve.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
More videos