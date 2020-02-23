Highlights: Evenepoel sets course record on ITT to take Algarve title

Cycling > Volta ao Algarve

Cycling video – Highlights: Remco Evenepoel sets course record on ITT to take Algarve title

39 views | 03:05
Eurosport

11 minutes agoUpdated 2 minutes ago

Rising star Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) beat world time trial champion Rohan Dennis (Team Ineos) in the Stage 5 ITT to seal overall victory at Volta ao Algarve.
