Remco Evenepoel: 'I knew every corner, every hole in the road'

Evenepoel: ‘I knew every corner, every hole in the road’
1 hour agoUpdated Just now

Rising star Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) beat world time trial champion Rohan Dennis (Team Ineos) in the Stage 5 ITT to seal overall victory at Volta ao Algarve.
