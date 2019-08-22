Cycling > Vuelta a España

VIDEO - La Vuelta 2019: Chris Froome receives ‘incredibly special’ red jersey

21 minutes agoUpdated 7 minutes ago

Chris Froome finally accepted the red jersey for the 2011 Vuelta after retrospectively being declared the winner.

Red is Spain's colour, and it's also the jersey of the Vuelta a Espana, the final Grand Tour of the year. Bravery is the key in this mountainous race.

