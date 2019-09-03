TheBreakaway: The day Roglic ‘blew the race apart’

Cycling > Vuelta a España

VIDEO - #TheBreakaway: The day Primoz Roglic 'blew the race apart'

Primoz Roglic (Team Jumbo-Visma) took control at La Vuelta after a storming time trial victory on Stage 10 moved him into red.

Red is Spain's colour, and it's also the jersey of the Vuelta a Espana, the final Grand Tour of the year. Bravery is the key in this mountainous race.

