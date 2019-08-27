Cycling > Vuelta a España

VIDEO - Behind the scenes with Bora Hansgrohe after Sam Bennett's brilliant Vuelta stage win

Behind the scenes with Bora Hansgrohe after Sam Bennett's brilliant Vuelta stage win
47 views | 01:03
Inside Tour - BORA-hansgrohe

1 hour agoUpdated 10 minutes ago

Go behind the scenes with Bora Hansgrohe after Irish sprinter Sam Bennett claimed victory in Stage 4 of the Vuelta.

Red is Spain's colour, and it's also the jersey of the Vuelta a Espana, the final Grand Tour of the year. Bravery is the key in this mountainous race.

Eurosport is the home of the Vuelta a Espana. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
See moreSee less

Inside Tour - BORA-hansgrohe


View moreMore videos of Inside Tour - BORA-hansgrohe
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos