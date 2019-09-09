VIDEO - Brad's Hall of Fame: Bradley Wiggins names the best descenders he's seen from cycling history
See moreSee less
Brad’s Hall of Fame
22 hours agoUpdated 34 minutes ago
Brad’s Hall of Fame
Brad's Hall of Fame: Bradley Wiggins names the best descenders he's seen from cycling history1,777 views • 34 minutes ago
Brad's Hall of Fame - Wiggins names his five favourite climbers from cycling history1,553 views • 03/09/2019 at 09:17
Brad's Hall of Fame - Wiggins names his top 5 Tour de France time trialists1,107 views • 19/07/2019 at 09:51
Brad's Hall of Fame - Wiggins picks his top 5 cycling team-mates4,201 views • 06/07/2019 at 09:15
Brad's Hall of Fame - Bradley Wiggins picks his five favourite climbs in cycling2,150 views • 26/06/2019 at 16:06
Brad's Hall of Fame - Wiggins picks his top 5 sprinters of all time2,486 views • 26/06/2019 at 16:06
Brad's Hall of Fame: Wiggins picks his top five GC riders in cycling history2,145 views • 03/07/2019 at 01:40
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Highlights of another brilliant mountain stage at La Vuelta
'He's still an absolute genius!' - O'Sullivan storms to whitewash in Shanghai
The Breakaway - Live from the misty mountain as Blythe bids farewell
‘Take me as I am’ – Cantona explains Champions League speech... or doesn't
Wiggins podcast: Sunweb let Dumoulin down, Jumbo-Visma won’t do the same to Roglic
USA romp into knockout rounds with Brazil win