Cycling > Vuelta a España

VIDEO - Brad's Hall of Fame: Bradley Wiggins names the best descenders he's seen from cycling history

Brad's Hall of Fame: Bradley Wiggins names the best descenders he's seen from cycling history
1,777 views | 01:30
Brad’s Hall of Fame

22 hours agoUpdated 34 minutes ago

Bradley Wiggins is a cycling nut and the former Tour de France and Olympic Champion spoke to Eurosport about his favourite descenders from the sport's illustrious history.

Red is Spain's colour, and it's also the jersey of the Vuelta a Espana, the final Grand Tour of the year. Bravery is the key in this mountainous race.

Eurosport is the home of the Vuelta a Espana. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
See moreSee less

Brad’s Hall of Fame


View moreMore videos of Brad’s Hall of Fame
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos