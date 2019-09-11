Cycling > Vuelta a España

VIDEO - Brad's Hall of Fame - Wiggins names his favourite jerseys from cycling history

11 hours agoUpdated 24 minutes ago

Bradley Wiggins picks out his top 5 cycling jerseys from the history of the sport in the latest instalment of Brad's Hall of Fame.

Red is Spain's colour, and it's also the jersey of the Vuelta a Espana, the final Grand Tour of the year. Bravery is the key in this mountainous race.

