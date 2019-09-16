Cycling > Vuelta a España

VIDEO - Bradley Wiggins: Primoz Roglic's ski jumping mentality behind cycling success

Wiggins: Roglic's ski jumping mentality behind cycling success
12 views | 02:58
The Bradley Wiggins Show

46 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Bradley Wiggins reflects on the remarkable mindset of Vuelta champion Primoz Roglic and his ski jumping background. Subscribe to The Bradley Wiggins Show podcast!

Red is Spain's colour, and it's also the jersey of the Vuelta a Espana, the final Grand Tour of the year. Bravery is the key in this mountainous race.

Eurosport is the home of the Vuelta a Espana. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
See moreSee less

The Bradley Wiggins Show


View moreMore videos of The Bradley Wiggins Show
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos