VIDEO - Bradley Wiggins: 'Primoz Roglic still looking like Vuelta champ for me'
The Bradley Wiggins Show
Just now
The Bradley Wiggins Show
Wiggins: 'Roglic still looking like Vuelta champ for me'
Wiggins: Evenepoel can be Belgium's next Grand Tour winner185 views • 27/08/2019 at 19:01
Wiggins: Froome rightful and deserved Vuelta 2011 champion532 views • 26/08/2019 at 13:19
Wiggins: Quintana poised for surprise Vuelta win382 views • 26/08/2019 at 13:12
Wiggins podcast: Thomas and Froome will both win Tour again938 views • 29/07/2019 at 12:31
Wiggins podcast: Bernal a 'true sporting hero' after Tour win709 views • 29/07/2019 at 11:16
Wiggins podcast: 'Amazing' Bernal could break Tour titles record1,459 views • 28/07/2019 at 12:31
Wiggins podcast: Bernal is the future and this could be his first crown833 views • 27/07/2019 at 10:43
Wiggins podcast: Shock at Rowe being expelled, blow for Thomas3,495 views • 24/07/2019 at 22:23
