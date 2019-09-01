Cycling > Vuelta a España

VIDEO - Cycling news - Tadej Pogacar solos to glory in La Vuelta

Tadej Pogacar solos to glory in La Vuelta
Eurosport

49 minutes agoUpdated 9 minutes ago

Tadej Pogacar soloed to glory in La Vuelta to claim a maiden Grand Tour stage win.

Red is Spain's colour, and it's also the jersey of the Vuelta a Espana, the final Grand Tour of the year. Bravery is the key in this mountainous race.

Cycling


