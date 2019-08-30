VIDEO - Esteban Chaves - I'm more experienced now, but have the same happiness and smile
See moreSee less
Cycling
Highlights of Stage 7 as four race favourites tear it up on final climb69 views • Just now
The Breakaway - 'First week of racing has been absolutely brilliant!'37 views • Just now
Watch Valverde's stunning stage win on brutal summit finish148 views • Just now
Esteban Chaves - I'm more experienced now, but have the same happiness and smile2 views • Just now
Valverde - I want to thank my team-mate Nairo Quintana for a super ride10 views • Just now
Ben Affleck, Mick Jagger… Ed Miliband - Cycling’s uncanny lookalikes!667 views • Yesterday at 18:24
Kristoff delighted with 'massive' victory to get back to winning ways11 views • 37 minutes ago
Flecha tackles the 'wall' of Alto Mas de la Costa in Stage 7 recon298 views • 6 hours ago
Kristoff powers to Stage 2 victory and takes overall lead56 views • 32 minutes ago
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Highlights of Stage 7 as four race favourites tear it up on final climb
The Breakaway - 'First week of racing has been absolutely brilliant!'
Lendl: I didn’t turn Murray around… I just gave him a nudge
Euro Papers: Arsenal, Man Utd bid farewell to defenders
Elina Svitolina takes on the Top Spin Quiz!
Watch Valverde's stunning stage win on brutal summit finish