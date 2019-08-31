VIDEO - Flecha Recon - Stage 9
Recons Antonio Flecha
Flecha tackles the 'wall' of Alto Mas de la Costa in Stage 7 recon358 views • 30/08/2019 at 12:16
Flecha recons the new and daunting climb at the end of Stage 5 of La Vuelta64 views • 28/08/2019 at 16:53
‘Like crossing a desert’ – Flecha struggles with altitude on brutal Col de l'Iseran253 views • 26/07/2019 at 13:14
Juan Antonio Flecha and Ion Gottlich recon Stage 15231 views • 21/07/2019 at 19:35
Flecha recons the final climb of the 2019 Giro d'Italia292 views • 01/06/2019 at 14:22
San Martino Castrozza recon with Eurosport's top-secret agent, Juan Antonio Flecha154 views • 31/05/2019 at 14:00
Flecha Recon - Your guide to L'Aquila187 views • 17/05/2019 at 20:30
Stage 8 recon with Juan Antonio Flecha196 views • 18/05/2019 at 13:09
