VIDEO - Highlights - Climate chaos at La Vuelta as torrential rain leads to change of race lead
See moreSee less
Stage highlights
18 minutes agoUpdated Just now
Stage highlights
Highlights - Climate chaos at La Vuelta as torrential rain leads to change of race lead641 views • Just now
Highlights of Stage 7 as four race favourites tear it up on final climb1,665 views • 24 hours ago
Highlights: Van Garderen lands in a bush, Teuns profits from breakaway1,045 views • 29/08/2019 at 19:19
Highlights - Shock stage win and big GC moves as La Vuelta hots up539 views • 28/08/2019 at 19:11
Highlights: Wout Poels' awkward interview, Bennett denied double751 views • 27/08/2019 at 22:46
Highlights: 'Anarchy' in the peloton before Bennett storms to Stage 3 win3,055 views • 26/08/2019 at 19:10
Highlights: Early GC shake-up as Quintana attacks, Roche takes red and Ineos flop4,313 views • 25/08/2019 at 22:16
Highlights: Astana triumph on dramatic Vuelta TTT as Jumbo-Visma crash3,130 views • 24/08/2019 at 23:31
Highlights: Ewan pounces for Paris win, Ineos toast Bernal911 views • 29/07/2019 at 10:08
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Watch the stunning finish to Stage 8 in pouring rain
Highlights of Stage 7 as four race favourites tear it up on final climb
Arndt - This is one of the best days of my career, it's unbelievable
The Breakaway - 'First week of racing has been absolutely brilliant!'
Lendl: I didn’t turn Murray around… I just gave him a nudge
Emotional Edet stunned to have taken red jersey at the Vuelta