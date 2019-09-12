Cycling > Vuelta a España

VIDEO - Highlights - More drama at La Vuelta as Primoz Roglic tightens grip on red

Highlights - More drama at La Vuelta as Roglic tightens grip on red
29 views | 08:37
Eurosport

4 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Watch La Vuelta a Espana live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player

Red is Spain's colour, and it's also the jersey of the Vuelta a Espana, the final Grand Tour of the year. Bravery is the key in this mountainous race.

Eurosport is the home of the Vuelta a Espana. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
See moreSee less

Cycling


View moreMore videos of Cycling
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos