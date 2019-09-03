Highlights: Quintana leaks time as Roglic wins

VIDEO - Highlights: Nairo Quintana leaks time as Primoz Roglic wins
See moreSee less
Stage highlights
35 minutes agoUpdated 1 minute ago
Stage highlights
Highlights: Quintana leaks time as Roglic wins69 views • 1 minute ago
Pogacar triumphs in Andorran mountains, Quintana takes red1,603 views • 01/09/2019 at 19:25
Highlights - Climate chaos at La Vuelta as torrential rain leads to change of race lead1,837 views • 31/08/2019 at 18:58
Highlights of Stage 7 as four race favourites tear it up on final climb2,029 views • 30/08/2019 at 19:02
Highlights: Van Garderen lands in a bush, Teuns profits from breakaway1,165 views • 29/08/2019 at 19:19
Highlights - Shock stage win and big GC moves as La Vuelta hots up551 views • 28/08/2019 at 19:11
Highlights: Wout Poels' awkward interview, Bennett denied double775 views • 27/08/2019 at 22:46
Highlights: 'Anarchy' in the peloton before Bennett storms to Stage 3 win3,079 views • 26/08/2019 at 19:10
Highlights: Early GC shake-up as Quintana attacks, Roche takes red and Ineos flop4,361 views • 25/08/2019 at 22:16
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
‘He has flown!’ – Roglic takes time trial victory
#TheBreakaway: The day Roglic ‘blew the race apart’
Brad's Hall of Fame - Wiggins names his five favourite climbers from cycling history
Euro Papers: Barca players, Mbappe left fuming by Neymar debacle
Wiggins: Cavendish 'covering bases' between Olympics and Tour
Wiggins: 'Roglic still looking like Vuelta champ for me'