Pogacar triumphs in Andorran mountains, Quintana takes red

VIDEO - Highlights: Tadej Pogacar triumphs in Andorran mountains, Nairo Quintana takes red
See moreSee less
Stage highlights
Just now
Stage highlights
Pogacar triumphs in Andorran mountains, Quintana takes red65 views • Just now
Highlights - Climate chaos at La Vuelta as torrential rain leads to change of race lead1,657 views • Yesterday at 18:58
Highlights of Stage 7 as four race favourites tear it up on final climb1,931 views • 30/08/2019 at 19:02
Highlights: Van Garderen lands in a bush, Teuns profits from breakaway1,098 views • 29/08/2019 at 19:19
Highlights - Shock stage win and big GC moves as La Vuelta hots up545 views • 28/08/2019 at 19:11
Highlights: Wout Poels' awkward interview, Bennett denied double755 views • 27/08/2019 at 22:46
Highlights: 'Anarchy' in the peloton before Bennett storms to Stage 3 win3,061 views • 26/08/2019 at 19:10
Highlights: Early GC shake-up as Quintana attacks, Roche takes red and Ineos flop4,330 views • 25/08/2019 at 22:16
Highlights: Astana triumph on dramatic Vuelta TTT as Jumbo-Visma crash3,136 views • 24/08/2019 at 23:31
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
The Breakaway - Stage reaction and a look ahead to daunting Andorra climbs
Watch the stunning finish to Stage 8 in pouring rain
'Here we go!' - Giannis doing Giannis things as Greece win opener
Highlights - Climate chaos at La Vuelta as torrential rain leads to change of race lead
Tadej Pogacar solos to glory in La Vuelta
Euro Papers: Neymar's PSG stay leaves huge knock-on effect ahead of deadline day