Pogacar triumphs in Andorran mountains, Quintana takes red

65 views | 04:52

Colombian Nairo Quintana captured the red jersey in the Vuelta a Espana on Sunday after coming second in stage nine, taking a narrow overall lead as Slovenian Tadej Pogacar won the short and punishing blast through the mountains in Andorra.



Red is Spain's colour, and it's also the jersey of the Vuelta a Espana, the final Grand Tour of the year. Bravery is the key in this mountainous race.



Eurosport is the home of the Vuelta a Espana. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.