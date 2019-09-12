Cycling > Vuelta a España

VIDEO - Inside Bora - 'Anxiety kicking in' ahead of Stage 18

We go 'Inside Bora' before Stage 18 with Felix Großschartner and Sam Bennett eating breakfast before their next demanding action at La Vuelta.

Red is Spain's colour, and it's also the jersey of the Vuelta a Espana, the final Grand Tour of the year. Bravery is the key in this mountainous race.

Eurosport is the home of the Vuelta a Espana. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
