VIDEO - Inside Bora Hansgrohe: How many team members needed to put on skinsuit?

In the latest edition of Inside Bora Hansgrohe, we see just how many team members are required to help riders put on a skinsuit before racing on Stage 2 of La Vuelta.

Red is Spain's colour, and it's also the jersey of the Vuelta a Espana, the final Grand Tour of the year. Bravery is the key in this mountainous race.

Eurosport is the home of the Vuelta a Espana. Watch every minute live on Eurosport Player, plus minute-by-minute live blog and extensive video highlights - breakaways, sprints, stage finishes, interviews, incidents; you won't miss a thing.
