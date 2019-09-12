VIDEO - It's emotional for everyone! - The Breakaway on how big that win is for EF Education First
See moreSee less
The Breakaway
14 minutes agoUpdated 3 minutes ago
The Breakaway
It's emotional for everyone! - The Breakaway on how big that win is for EF Education First34 views • 3 minutes ago
The Breakaway - Gilbert joins studio after Deceuninck masterclass in breathless Stage 172,404 views • 24 hours ago
The Breakaway - Live from the misty mountain as Blythe bids farewell789 views • 09/09/2019 at 19:02
The Breakaway - A Jumbo Visma special after spectacular day for race leaders2,751 views • 08/09/2019 at 19:36
The Breakaway - Mitch Docker, Uno drama at the Vuelta, and another win for Sam Bennett807 views • 07/09/2019 at 22:38
The Breakaway - Roglic reaction, the impact of cyclo-cross, and Brian's love of bike polo2,130 views • 06/09/2019 at 18:57
'I do everything for that!' - Philippe Gilbert on World Championships90 views • 05/09/2019 at 19:55
The Breakaway - Philippe Gilbert all in for the World Championships375 views • 05/09/2019 at 18:21
The Breakaway: Primoz Roglic says family crucial to Vuelta bid729 views • 04/09/2019 at 19:24
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
'A young man with a big future!' - Higuita takes glory on Stage 18
Highlights - More drama at La Vuelta as Roglic tightens grip on red
Higuita - I had to go get the victory for the team!
Euro Papers: Messi gives Barca ultimatum after Neymar debacle
Brad's Hall of Fame - Wiggins names his favourite jerseys from cycling history
Affini wins individual time trial, Van der Poel takes overall lead